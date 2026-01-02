APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is hiring an Executive Assistant to the Founder and Chairman (fully remote).

APO Group is seeking a highly organised, discreet, and exceptionally reliable Executive Assistant to support its Founder and Chairman (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). This is a position of absolute trust, requiring sound judgement, maturity, and the ability to operate seamlessly across both professional and personal matters.

The role is fully remote, but demands very high availability, flexibility, and a strong commitment beyond standard working hours, reflecting the Founder’s international schedule and responsibilities.

Key Responsibilities

Managing the Founder’s calendar, priorities, and scheduling with absolute discretion

Coordinating meetings, calls, and travel across multiple countries and time zones

Acting as a trusted point of coordination between the Founder and internal and external stakeholders

Preparing briefs, documents, correspondence, and follow-up notes

Ensuring continuity, organisation, and execution across ongoing priorities

Handling selected personal and family-related matters with sensitivity, confidentiality, and efficiency

Managing sensitive information with the highest level of discretion

Working Conditions&Availability

This role requires:

Significant availability , including evenings, weekends, and short-notice requests when necessary

, including evenings, weekends, and short-notice requests when necessary Comfort operating in a high-pressure, fast-moving environment

A mindset oriented towards ownership, responsiveness, and reliability

This position is best suited to someone who views availability and discretion as core aspects of the role, not exceptions.

Profile Sought

Proven experience as an Executive Assistant or in a comparable senior support role

Exceptional organisational, communication, and prioritisation skills

High level of autonomy, accountability, and sound judgement

Strong attention to detail and anticipation of needs

Comfortable working remotely and independently

Fluent English required; additional languages are an asset

Compensation&Status

EUR 3,000 gross per month (approximately £2,600 )

(approximately ) Paid directly by the company

Please note:

The selected candidate will be required to register as a freelancer (self-employed) or under an equivalent independent status in her country of residence and will be responsible for managing her own local taxes and social contributions.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted by 15 January 2026 using the following form: https://apo-opa.co/49ndoa9

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. The company specialises in elevating the reputation of organisations across Africa by combining deep-rooted African expertise with a global perspective.

Recognised for excellence and innovation, APO Group works with a prestigious portfolio of clients including Emirates, Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, UNDP, WHO and Coca-Cola. With teams operating across multiple African countries, the Group offers unmatched insight, reach and influence, with a clear mission: reshaping narratives about Africa and bringing inspiring African stories to a global audience.