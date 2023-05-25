On May 25, on the occasion of Africa Day, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, issued the following message.

On the occasion of Africa Day this year, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Government and the People of Japan, my sincere congratulations on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU).

I would also like to express my respect for the African countries’ coordinated efforts led by the AU to achieve Agenda 2063.

As the international community is at a historic turning point, I am determined to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law. It is with this belief that I recently visited Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique and had a candid exchange of views with each Head of State. Also, I invited H.E. Mr. AZALI Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, Chairperson of the AU, to the G7 Hiroshima Summit to exchange opinions.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). Japan, as “a partner growing together with Africa”, will continue to work with Africa to achieve a resilient and sustainable world.