Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan


On 8 June 2023, H.E. Ambassador Baraka Luvanda paid a courtesy call on The Consul of Tanzania in Osaka, Dr. Kazusue Konoike. The two exchanged a great deal of information on enhancing trade, business, investments and tourism between Japan and Tanzania.

Ambassador Luvanda was in Osaka to attend the Second International Planning Meeting of the 2025 OSAKA EXPO which was held on 6 - 7 June 2023. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan.