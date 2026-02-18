The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of over USD 666,000 (approximately RWF 970 million) from the Government of Japan to provide lifesaving food assistance to refugees, asylum seekers and returnees in Rwanda.

The contribution was announced today at a ceremony in Kigali attended by Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, Mr. Ngoga Aristarque, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), and Mr. Andrea Bagnoli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Rwanda.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their generous contribution. This support will help WFP in collaboration with the Government to deliver lifesaving food assistance to refugees, asylum seekers, and returnees, ensuring that the most vulnerable people can rebuild their lives with dignity and hope,” said Mr. Andrea Bagnoli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Rwanda.

The contribution will enable WFP to provide food and nutrition assistance to more than 21,000 refugees, asylum seekers, and returnees. This includes supplementary nutrition for over 10,000 vulnerable people, including infants and young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and those living with HIV or tuberculosis to manage and prevent malnutrition.

WFP supports about 130,000 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Burundi, with in-kind food and cash assistance. Renewed fighting in eastern DRC in December forced more than 1,000 asylum seekers to seek safety in Rwanda. WFP responded by providing 6,000 hot meals for the new arrivals and specialized nutritious foods for prevention of malnutrition following nutrition screening. Although many of them have returned home, the situation in DRC remains unpredictable and volatile. Japan’s contribution will help WFP respond swiftly and effectively to evolving needs.

“At a time when the humanitarian sector is facing challenges, Japan remains firmly committed to the philosophy of Human Security to ensure that individuals can live with dignity, free from fear and want,” said Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda. “We will continue to support initiatives that uphold dignity, resilience, and hope.”

The government of Japan has been a major contributor to WFP, providing over USD 9 million (approximately RWF 13 billion) for humanitarian operations in Rwanda since 2020.