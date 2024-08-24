Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 23, commencing at 2:08 p.m., Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Ms. Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic, for approximately 20 minutes. The overview of the talk is as follows.

  1. At the outset, Minister Kamikawa expressed her appreciation for the Central African Republic’s efforts to advance the domestic peace process, and expressed her expectations for peaceful local elections to be held.
  2. Minister Kamikawa conveyed to Minister Baïpo-Temon that Japan intends to continue its cooperation for the stabilization of the Central African Republic, noting that its stability is essential for the stability and regional integration of Central Africa. In response, Minister Baïpo-Temon explained the regional situation and the reforms that Central Africa is undertaking, and expressed gratitude for Japan’s support.

The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Central African Republic relations toward TICAD 9 next year.

