The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Friday announced the roll-out of a new initiative, the Africa-Asia (A-A) Platform, dedicated to the promotion of knowledge transfer between Africa and Asia. This platform will ensure a reciprocal exchange of technology and innovation between the two continents.

A ceremony to mark the roll-out was held at the United Nations University in Tokyo. The event was attended by Dr Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group, Prof. Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Pretoria, and Dr. Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo. The African Development Bank hosted the event with the support of the two universities.

The platform, which is supported by the Policy and Human Resource Development Grant (PHRDG) – Japan’s trust fund within the African Development Bank - comprises several key components. They include the establishment of an Africa-Asia knowledge partnership; development of knowledge dialogue supporting initiatives in both private and public sectors in Africa, and strengthening of individual and institutional research capacity through the promotion of inter-university networking and research.

The ceremony follows as an outcome of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) held in Yokohama, Japan in August 2025, under the theme 'Co-create innovative solutions with Africa', which aligns with the platform’s emphasis on knowledge sharing.

The principals of the institutions shared their reactions.

Dr Ould Tah: “The Africa-Asia Platform for New Public-Private Partnership Initiatives which we are launching today, represents the next frontier of our collaboration. The success of this pilot project will serve as crucial proof of the viability and impact of linking Africa and Asia through innovative partnerships.”

He added: “By positioning our youth as drivers of innovation and entrepreneurship, anchored by robust public-private partnerships, we are building an attractive African market, to promote investments, create quality jobs, address the root causes of unsafe migration and insecurity while fostering a secure and prosperous future.”

Prof Peterson: "Partnerships between Asian and African countries present an ideal model in which public and private actors on both continents collaborate, co-create and drive innovation. Whilst significant geographic and institutional distances remain between Asian and African actors, universities are strategically positioned to bridge these gaps. Universities are best positioned to play this role through their capacity for inter- and transdisciplinary knowledge production, local and global networks, and their role as convenors."

Dr Teruo Fujii: “The Africa–Asia Platform will serve as a foundation for knowledge exchange—linking researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. It will promote new business partnerships, joint research on public policy, and opportunities for students and young professionals to learn from one another across continents.”

This new initiative complements existing Bank Group innovation projects such as the Pan African University Phase 2 (https://apo-opa.co/4r4DdUu) and the ENNOVA project (https://apo-opa.co/4o5plXt), an AI-powered innovation and entrepreneurship platform that provides stakeholders with access to market studies, capacity-building opportunities, knowledge resources, financial opportunities and tools for prototyping and incubation.

On the occasion of the roll-out of this Platform, the leaders of the implementing organizations (the African Development Bank Group, the University of Pretoria and the Graduate School of Public Policy, The University of Tokyo), agree to cooperate among their organizations, as well as with all other stakeholders, to achieve its objectives and contribute to the promotion of skills development, youth entrepreneurship and innovation, for Africa's sustainable development.

