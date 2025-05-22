PETROCI CEO Fatoumata Sanogo is confirmed to speak at this year’s edition of African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies. As the head of Ivory Coast’s national oil company, Sanogo plays a central role in shaping the country’s hydrocarbons strategy and driving forward a new phase of investment and collaboration across the Ivorian energy landscape.

Ivory Coast has rapidly emerged as one of West Africa’s most stable and forward-looking oil and gas markets. Under Sanogo’s leadership, PETROCI is not only consolidating its position as a key upstream player, but also actively advancing landmark projects and forging regional partnerships to accelerate energy development and economic growth.

A cornerstone of this effort is the Baleine field, the largest hydrocarbon discovery in the country’s history. Operated by Eni in partnership with PETROCI, the Baleine project recently entered Phase 2 of development, which is set to increase production to 70 million cubic feet of gas and 60,000 barrels of oil per day. Over the course of three development phases through to 2027, Eni is expected to invest a total of $10 billion, marking a significant long-term commitment to Ivory Coast’s energy sector.

In March 2024, Eni announced another major offshore gas and condensate discovery with the Calao field, estimated to hold between 1 and 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in potential resources. Appraisal wells will be required to further assess the find and determine the optimal development strategy.

As Ivory Coast looks to build on this momentum, PETROCI is actively seeking new partnerships to fast-track the development of additional oilfields. The company recently initiated discussions with Angola’s Sonangol to exchange technical expertise and reinforce South-South cooperation. This approach reflects a broader strategy to deepen regional integration, attract investment and accelerate project delivery by leveraging shared capabilities and aligning development timelines.

“Ivory Coast’s energy sector is underpinned by strong fundamentals: political stability, a transparent regulatory environment, competitive fiscal terms and a government that continues to prioritize long-term investment. The country represents a true ‘home’ for oil and gas investment – one that not only offers low above-ground risk, but also high returns across both mature and frontier acreage,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

With over $15 billion in investments anticipated in Ivory Coast’s oil and gas sector – aiming to reach 200,000 barrels of oil per day by 2027 – Sanogo will offer exclusive insight into PETROCI’s strategic direction, emerging investment opportunities and how the company is aligning national energy development with regional and global priorities, including energy security, job creation and sustainable growth.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.