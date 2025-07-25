Officially opened on May 23, 2025, the new Odienné camp is planned to house a specialized military engineering unit, responsible for important missions such as the creation of infrastructure, assistance with military missions, and contribution to civil-military activities. "This camp will actively participate in local development through the construction of bridges, roads, public buildings, and humanitarian actions," says surveyor Serges Arnaud Bilé.

This structure underscores the State's desire to renew its commitment to protecting citizens, ensuring security, and encouraging balanced development in adjacent territories. Its opening is ultimately part of a national dynamic aimed at modernizing and strengthening the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire (FACI).

"Since Odienné is a border area, this camp strengthens the strategic presence of the armed forces in the North. It will improve the army's operational and logistical capabilities, address security challenges, and ensure the country's stability," says teacher Bertrand Singo Tia.

Much more than just a military installation, the Odienné Engineering Camp fosters collaboration between the armed forces and local populations in a spirit of unity. It also constitutes an essential lever for the economic and social development of the Denguélé region. "This camp will offer new training and employment opportunities for residents and will facilitate the construction of civilian infrastructure thanks to the skills of the Engineering units," said Cissé Aboubakar, an Odiénné official.

The inauguration of this military center enabled the acquisition and delivery of more than 150 heavy machines and specialized vehicles.