The Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, taking place January 24–26 in Tripoli, will host a dedicated Italy-Libya Roundtable, underscoring Italy’s long-standing and expanding engagement in Libya’s energy, infrastructure and broader economic sectors. The session will provide a platform to explore strategic partnerships, investment pipelines and joint initiatives that strengthen Libya’s energy security and infrastructure resilience – and cement Italy’s role as a key partner in the country’s long-term development.

Italian companies are already deeply involved across Libya’s energy sector. Last month, Eni resumed exploration after a five-year hiatus, restarting drilling at the C1-16/4 well in Block 16/4 using Saipem’s Scarabeo-9 rig. Through its 50-50 joint venture with the NOC, Mellitah Oil&Gas, Eni is advancing an €8 billion integrated gas development project targeting production from Structures A&E, expected to deliver 750 million cubic feet per day by 2026.

Italian geoscience and offshore construction firm Next Geosolutions and its subsidiary Rana Subsea were awarded €8.5 million and €62.5 million contracts, respectively, to provide survey, subsea and installation support for the Bouri Gas Utilization Project. These contracts support Saipem’s $1 billion engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning project – aimed at revamping offshore platforms, recovering associated gas and reducing CO₂ emissions. Saipem continues to be a central player in Libya’s energy landscape through its partnership with the NOC and collaboration with Eni.

In the infrastructure sector, Italian construction company Todini Costruzioni Generali was recently awarded the contract for sub-lot 4.3 of the Emsaad-Ras Jedir coastal highway, a 160-km section connecting Al-Azizya to Ras Jedir near the Tunisian border. This project, part of Libya’s 1,750-km coastal corridor established under the 2008 Italy-Libya Treaty, reflects Italy’s $5 billion commitment to Libyan infrastructure development. Construction on this section is set to commence immediately, highlighting the broader scope of Italian participation beyond energy into economic development and connectivity.

“The Italy-Libya Roundtable at LEES 2026 will showcase the deepening collaboration across energy, infrastructure and economic development between the two countries,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power. “Italian companies are not just participating in Libya’s recovery – they are helping shape its energy and infrastructure future. LEES 2026 provides a strategic platform to build on this momentum and expand investment pipelines.”

By convening Italian executives, Libyan policymakers and investors, the roundtable will highlight how Italy can double down on its strategic engagement – from accelerating energy projects and integrating advanced offshore technologies to expanding infrastructure contracts and supporting Libya’s transition toward cleaner gas utilization and industrial development. For Italy, LEES 2026 represents a moment to translate decades of partnership into tangible, forward-looking investment that strengthens both countries’ economic and energy futures.

