WHY THIS SUMMIT MATTERS NOW

Africa stands at a critical energy crossroads. Despite being richly endowed with oil, gas, solar, hydro, and wind resources, the continent is facing a deepening energy crisis. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, and more than 900 million rely on biomass such as firewood and charcoal for cooking—leading to deforestation, poor health outcomes, and economic stagnation.

As the world races toward energy transition and net-zero emissions, Africa risks being left behind—not due to a lack of resources, but due to underinvestment, policy misalignment, and fragmented strategies. The continent loses an estimated $130 billion in GDP annually due to inadequate energy access and unreliable infrastructure. Furthermore, less than 3% of global energy investments are currently directed to Africa, despite its immense potential and rising demand.

With the continent’s population projected to double to 2.5 billion by 2050, and urbanization accelerating at an unprecedented rate, the pressure on energy systems will only intensify. Without bold action, Africa’s energy poverty could worsen—jeopardizing industrialization, food security, healthcare, and climate resilience.

This is why the theme of IAEOG 2025, “Getting It Right,” is not just timely—it is critical.

2025 THEME: “GETTING IT RIGHT”

This year’s theme, “Getting It Right,” reflects Africa’s urgent need for inclusive, innovative, and sustainable energy solutions. With over 600 million Africans still lacking access to electricity and just 17% of the continent’s vast renewable energy potential currently utilized, the summit aims to catalyze transformative action. Energy poverty costs the continent an estimated 4% of its GDP annually. IAEOG 2025 will tackle these challenges head-on by promoting policy harmonization, strategic investments, and collaborative partnerships, aligned with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063.

The summit will feature eight thematic tracks, including:

Energy Transition&Innovation

Climate Finance&Sustainability

Infrastructure Development

Oil&Gas Technologies

Regulatory Reforms

Capacity Building&Local Content

Investment&Finance

Digital Transformation in Energy

IAEOG 2025 is poised to catalyze over $1 billion in clean energy investments.

WHY ATTEND IAEOG NAMIBIA 2025

IAEOG is more than just a summit—it is a catalyst for action, innovation, and opportunity. Participants can expect:

Executive panel sessions and keynote addresses

Master classes and technical workshops

High-impact exhibitions and product showcases

Dedicated investment and pitch rooms

Curated B2B meetings and networking lounges

With over 740 senior-level delegates, including government ministers, CEOs, and regulatory leaders, and 700+ global investors, the event will host 500+ private investment meetings. The exhibition is expected to feature 2,000+ participants from 80+ countries, offering unmatched exposure and collaboration.

AWARDS, EXHIBITION&CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

A key highlight will be the African Energy Excellence Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals making transformative contributions in the energy space. The Exhibition Hall will showcase 100+ innovations across oil, gas, renewables, and clean tech sectors.

The Charity Golf Tournament, hosted at the Windhoek Golf&Country Club’s 18-hole Championship Course, will blend leisure and philanthropy—raising funds for youth empowerment and community development initiatives across Africa.

CONFIRMED SPONSORS

Among the notable sponsors is Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field (OML-11) in Nigeria, a firm renowned for its dedication to local content and sustainable practices in Africa’s oil and gas sector. Green Energy International's launch of Nigeria's first fully indigenous onshore crude export terminal at Otakikpo, with 360,000 barrels-per-day capacity, the facility is expected to unlock stranded reserves across 40 marginal fields in the Niger Delta region.

Others are Oriental Oil and Gas Services Ltd, First Otakikpo Midstream Ltd, All Grace Energies Ltd and others.

PARTICIPATION&PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

IAEOG 2025 offers a range of engagement opportunities including:

Speaking slots

Sponsorship packages

Exhibition booths

Media and content partnerships

All participants will receive:

Certificates of Participation

Access to post-event insights

Priority inclusion in matchmaking&networking sessions

Early Bird Offer: Register four delegates and receive one complimentary pass—ideal for organizations seeking knowledge, visibility, and strategic advantage.

SECURE YOUR SPOT TODAY

Join us in Windhoek, Namibia, this August to connect with global leaders, close high-value deals, and shape the energy policies that will power Africa’s future.

Let’s drive Africa’s energy transformation—together.

“The future belongs to those who prepare for it today. With a Population of over 1.5 Billion, Africa’s energy destiny will not be written by chance—but by bold choices, shared vision, and unwavering action. Too often, we delay our dreams waiting for the perfect timing, the right tools, or a bigger platform. But the truth is - greatness begins in the ordinary. It is time to “Get it Right”, it is time to end Energy Poverty in Africa”

— Noah Ajare CEO African Peace Magazine

ABOUT IAEOG 2025:

The International African Energy, Oil&Gas Summit (IAEOG) stands as Africa’s premier platform for innovation, investment, and dialogue in the energy sector. Now in its fourth edition, the summit continues to gain momentum, drawing over 2,500 high-level delegates from more than 50 countries, including CEOs, ministers, investors, regulators, entrepreneurs, and global industry leaders—united in unlocking Africa’s full energy potential.

ABOUT AFRICAN PEACE MAGAZINE UK:

African Peace Magazine UK is a member of African Peace Organization, a respected Pan-African media organization with over 15 years of experience in promoting peace, sustainable development, governance, and prosperity across Africa and its diaspora. With leading platforms including African Peace Magazine, Television, Radio, and Awards, the group spotlights stories of excellence, innovation, and resilience. Headquartered in the UK and operational across Africa, the magazine serves as a vital bridge between policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and grassroots communities.