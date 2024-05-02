The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org) has released a new book detailing applications of agent-based simulation in Islamic Finance.

Titled “Applications of Agent-Based Simulation in Islamic Finance”, the book is an edited collection of papers authored by students who graduated from the Islamic Financial Engineering Laboratory based in Rabat, Morocco. The Laboratory was established in 2013 by Mohammed V University in Rabat and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). Former heads of the Laboratory, Prof. Rajae Aboulaich and Prof. Mohamed Tkiouat, edited the new book.

The book explores the different aspects of Islamic finance and modeling, highlighting the importance of agent-based modeling and mathematical modeling in the context of Islamic finance. It also examines the growing role of fintech and its impact on financial inclusion within the Islamic framework.

The objective of the book is to provide an in-depth perspective of the theoretical foundations and practical applications of agent-based and mathematical modeling in the field of Islamic finance. By exploring the different models and approaches, the authors highlight the advantages and limitations of these methodologies while emphasizing their relevance for decision-making and risk management in the Islamic context.

Dr. Sami Al Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute, said: "The book is a result of close collaboration between the professors and graduate students of the Lab and experts from the IsDBI. The support of the IsDB has helped IFE Lab students in the development of the modeling of complex problems and the structuring of innovative financial products using high-performance simulation approaches such as agent-based modeling, discussed in this book.”

Prof. Rajae Aboulaich, one of the book editors, said: “This book is the fruit of research carried out over the past eight years within the IFE Lab at Mohammed V University in Rabat. It presents selected research carried out as part of the theses produced within the IFE Lab. The book documents also some of the success stories of the IFE Lab, and so, we hope it will serve as a reference for future generations to lead the development of Islamic finance to the next level”.

The book is available for purchase on IsDB Institute’s website here (https://apo-opa.co/3ULvblu).

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org