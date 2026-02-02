The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://ISDBInstitute.org) is pleased to announce that the International Journal of Islamic Finance and Sustainable Development (IJIFSD), published through a collaborative initiative between IsDBI and the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF), continues to be indexed in the Scopus database following a successful post-rebranding re-evaluation.

The Journal was rebranded from the ISRA International Journal of Islamic Finance (IJIF) in September 2024, to reflect an expanded and interdisciplinary scholarly scope that integrates Islamic finance, sustainability, and development-oriented research, while preserving full publication continuity and academic integrity.

In line with Scopus requirements, the re-branded Journal underwent a mandatory re-evaluation process by Elsevier, necessitated by the adoption of a new journal title and e-ISSN. As a result of this successful re-evaluation, Scopus indexing now covers all issues published under the rebranded title from September 2024 onward. Articles published prior to September 2024 will continue to be indexed in Scopus under ISRA International Journal of Islamic Finance (IJIF), ensuring uninterrupted citations integrity and archival permanence.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDB Institute, emphasized that the continued Scopus indexing of IJIFSD reflects the strength of institutional collaboration between IsDBI and INCEIF. He noted the Journal serves as an important knowledge platform through which IsDBI advances rigorous, open-access scholarship that informs policy, supports sustainable development, and strengthens the global Islamic finance ecosystem.

This milestone reflects the Journal’s strong academic foundations, rigorous peer-review processes, and growing international impact, supported by established editorial governance within INCEIF and reflected on the Journal’s official publishing platform.

IsDBI remains committed to supporting high-quality research platforms that advance knowledge at the intersection of Islamic finance and sustainable development.

IsDBI extends its sincere appreciation to the Journal’s authors, reviewers, editorial board members, and readers for their continued engagement and support.

Social media handles:

X (Twitter): https://apo-opa.co/4c5OGOv

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4brOHft

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4a9QwLJ

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://ISDBInstitute.org