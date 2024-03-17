The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (www.IsDBInstitute.org) has delivered an Islamic banking capacity-building program for the Ethiopian banking sector. Organized with the theme, “Unlocking the Potential: Practical Insights for Islamic Banking Success”, the training program was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 4-7 March 2024.

Over 35 senior management and board-level officials from several Ethiopian commercial banks participated in the program. The program was formally inaugurated by H.E. Solomon Desta, Vice Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

Focusing on competitive product development and strategic business growth through an enabled ecosystem, the training adopted a ‘train-the-future-trainers’ approach. The program was designed to help accelerate the growth of Ethiopia's interest-free banking sector and contribute to national financial inclusion and economic development.

The training sessions included interactive group work where participants from different banks collaborated to design innovative, Shari’ah-compliant financial products tailored to the local market while complying with the existing regulatory framework.

Participants collectively discussed a strategic roadmap for the sector's future growth. This roadmap considered current strengths and untapped potential within the banking sector, providing recommendations to various stakeholders on improving the ecosystem and facilitating the further expansion and inclusivity of interest-free banking in Ethiopia.

The program was developed in-house by the IsDB Institute. The delivery was led by Mr. Syed Faiq Najeeb, Senior Islamic Finance Specialist, supported by a training consultant, Dr. Farrukh Habib.

Overall, the program was widely appreciated by the participants as a much-needed capacity boost to the practitioners of interest-free banking products in Ethiopia. The training program formally concluded with closing remarks by Mr. Frezer Ayalew, Director of Banking Supervision at the National Bank of Ethiopia.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research and original economic analysis, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on www.IsDBInstitute.org.