EUR 25 million Shariah-compliant Line of Financing facility to support private sector growth in Benin

Four-year facility to facilitate access to finance for the private sector enterprises, mainly SMEs and Large corporates.

Expected to create 600 new jobs and support sustainable economic development

Expanding ICD's successful partnership with Coris Holding across West Africa

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Coris Bank International Benin (CBI Benin) have signed a EUR 25 million (16.4 billion CFA) Shariah-compliant Line of Financing (LOF) agreement. The four-year facility is designed to enhance access to finance for private sector enterprises in Benin, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This strategic financing facility will enable CBI Benin to provide much-needed capital to SMEs and corporate clients across Benin, supporting the country's economic diversification efforts and private sector development. The facility is expected to create approximately 600 new jobs while benefiting a portfolio of seven SMEs and one corporate entity, in addition to supporting 13 existing jobs.

The agreement represents a continuation of ICD's successful collaboration with Coris Holding, which has seen the establishment of Islamic banking windows and the extension of similar LOFs in neighboring West African countries, including Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Togo. This partnership underscores ICD's commitment to promoting Islamic finance and fostering inclusive economic growth across the region.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). By channeling Shariah-compliant financing to the private sector, ICD and CBI Benin aim to strengthen Benin's economic resilience and create sustainable employment opportunities.

About Coris Bank International Benin:

CBI Benin commenced operations in 2017 as a branch of Coris Bank Burkina Faso. It subsequently became a fully owned subsidiary of Coris Bank Holding in 2019. As part of the Coris Holding group, CBI Benin is committed to providing innovative banking solutions and supporting economic development in Benin through enhanced access to financial services for individuals and businesses.

CBI Benin is a vital pillar of the Coris Holding Group- the third largest banking group in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) which maintains a robust presence across eight countries.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector:

ICD, a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is a multilateral financial institution established in 1999. ICD promotes economic development in member countries by financing private sector projects, fostering competition and entrepreneurship, offering advisory services, and encouraging cross-border investments. It holds strong credit ratings, including A2 by Moody's, A+ by Fitch, and A by S&P. ICD focuses on Shari'ah-compliant financing for projects like infrastructure and private equity funds, aiming to create jobs and boost exports.

For more information, visit: www.ICD-PS.org.