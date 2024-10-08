Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdul Ati held talks over the latest regional developments on the phone at noon on Monday.

The two top diplomats underlined the need for increased diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist regime's onslaught against Lebanon and Gaza and to send humanitarian aid to the displaced.

Araghchi referred to his recent visit to Beirut and said the resistance movement Hezbollah is in a good situation. He added that the resistance is fully ready to confront a potential ground invasion of Lebanon by the Zionist regime's army.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran does not seek tension or war in the region nor does it fear war, and it will give a firm and proportional response to any action or adventurous move by Israel.

The two sides agreed to continue their consultations over regional developments.