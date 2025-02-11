Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi continued his consultations with the foreign ministers of Islamic countries regarding the situation in Gaza by holding a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf.

Araghchi praised Algeria’s principled stance in supporting the Palestinian people's resistance for self-determination and liberation from Zionist occupation. He described the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as part of a colonial scheme to erase Palestine and strongly condemned it. He called for a unified and decisive position from the international community and Islamic nations against this dangerous conspiracy.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also provided an update on his recent consultations with Islamic countries, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to mobilize global opposition to the ethnic cleansing plot in Gaza. He further emphasized the necessity of holding an emergency meeting of Islamic countries' foreign ministers and urged Algeria’s support for this initiative.

The Algerian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Algeria’s firm opposition to any plan to expel the people of Gaza from their ancestral homeland. He welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of Islamic foreign ministers to discuss the latest developments in occupied Palestine.