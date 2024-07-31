Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Aaty the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt who has traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Iran met and held talks with Ali Bagheri the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During this meeting, Bagheri welcomed and expressed his gratitude for Abdel Aaty's visit to Tehran and wished him success in his new role as Egypt's foreign minister.

Bagheri noted, "We appreciate the presence of two Egyptian foreign ministers in Tehran over the past two months to attend ceremonies honoring the martyred president and foreign minister, as well as the inauguration of the new Iranian president. This is a reassuring sign of Egypt's serious commitment and valuable efforts to pursue the development of bilateral relations."

The acting foreign minister emphasized, "Friendly relations with Egypt are in line with deepening and strengthening neighborhood policies, and this policy does not change with changes in government."

Bagheri described the capacities of Iran and Egypt as significant not only bilaterally but also regionally and internationally. He highlighted the sensitivity of the regional situation amid escalating crimes by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Palestine in Gaza. He stressed the necessity of consultations and cooperation between major Islamic countries, especially Iran and Egypt, to address these challenges and threats.

Badr Abdel Aaty, Egypt's Foreign Minister, also expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He offered condolences for the loss of Iran's martyred

president and foreign minister, and congratulated the government and people of Iran on the successful management of the transitional period and the successful holding of presidential elections in a healthy and secure environment.

He referred to the efforts made by the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian alongside Sameh Shoukry, the former Egyptian Foreign Minister, based on the decision and will of the presidents of both countries to pursue the process of improving relations.

He described his current visit to Tehran, under the directive of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, as indicative of Egypt's special attention and serious determination to pursue the enhancement and deepening of relations between Cairo and Tehran for the benefit of the two great and civilized nations.

He described Iran and Egypt as two great, brotherly, and friendly countries in the region and the Islamic world, with ancient history and civilization and important regional roles and positions.

He added, "Consultations and cooperation between Iran and Egypt can play an effective role in stabilizing security and preventing the escalation of tensions in the region, particularly in the current sensitive situation, and in stopping the crimes of the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Palestine in Gaza and avoiding the expansion of the circle of war and crisis in the region