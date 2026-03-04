The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) signed a wide-ranging Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week in Caracas with the Ministry of People’s Power for Hydrocarbons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA). The agreement establishes a structured framework for long-term collaboration across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

The agreement, signed at the culmination of a high-level working visit, sets in motion clear implementation mechanisms, including a Joint Working Group to define project pipelines, work plans and progress metrics. The MoU articulates coordinated outreach, joint studies and investment-ready frameworks while committing to structured capacity-building initiatives.

“This visit was about moving from conversation to coordination. The MoU we signed in Caracas is not a symbolic agreement – it is a working framework that aligns Africa and Venezuela around concrete investment, trade and training priorities. What we built this week is the foundation for sustained collaboration,” said NJ Ayuk, AEC Executive Chairman.

Structured Hydrocarbon Partnership

The MoU followed productive engagements between the AEC delegation and Venezuela’s petroleum leadership, where officials charted a 12-month action plan to accelerate hydrocarbon rehabilitation, gas development and cross-continental capital flows. Meetings included Venezuela’s Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbon Geopolitics, Deputy Minister of Gas, and PDVSA executives – all conveying a strategic intent to revitalize Venezuela’s oil and gas sector with targeted investor participation and clear regulatory models.

The plan identifies priority areas such as mature field workovers in the Faja del Orinoco, refinery modernization at Paraguaná and El Palito, gas commercialization and mechanisms to facilitate African operator entry via Production Participation Contracts and joint venture structures. Importantly, discussions extended into trade finance and structured LPG and bitumen flows to African markets, opening immediate avenues for South-South commercial energy supply chains.

Practical Trade and Reciprocal Investment

A focal point of the visit was advancing practical trade and investment cooperation between Africa and Venezuela, anchored in mutual economic and energy imperatives. Discussions over the course of the week emphasized that both regions face similar challenges – energy poverty, infrastructure bottlenecks and the need for industrial value addition. Rather than transactional engagements, the aim was to build longer-term institutional alignment that supports bilateral trade flows, joint ventures and shared technical platforms.

Venezuela’s enormous hydrocarbon endowment – including roughly 300 billion barrels of oil reserves and significant gas resources – presents a complementary opportunity for African energy firms with deepwater, heavy crude and gas expertise. African companies were encouraged to explore upstream and downstream opportunities, with the AEC positioned as a facilitator of entry points and partnership structures.

Training Pathways

Beyond commercial deals, the visit foregrounded human capital development and training cooperation as a strategic pillar of the emerging partnership. Meetings with institutions including the Universidad Venezolana de los Hidrocarburos laid the groundwork for structured technical and executive training programs targeting African professionals. These initiatives aim to deepen operational know-how, bolster regulatory competence and reinforce local content objectives across African markets.

This emphasis on skill exchange reflects a deeper recognition: sustainable energy development requires not only capital and infrastructure but also robust institutional capacities. The AEC committed to frameworks supporting long-term training exchanges that will benefit petroleum engineers, geoscientists and industry leaders from both regions.

From Caracas to Cape Town

All of these outcomes from the Caracas visit resonate directly with the broader themes of African Energy Week (AEW) – the annual platform where ministers, national oil companies, investors and service providers align on policy, investment and industrial strategies. AEW’s agenda centers on catalyzing deals and fostering partnerships – priorities the Venezuela engagement advances through structured cooperation, shared investment roadmaps and deepened South-South trade corridors.

By anchoring this partnership in measurable commitments and multi-layered cooperation, the AEC’s Venezuela mission reinforces Africa’s expanding footprint in global energy diplomacy – one that looks beyond traditional North-South paradigms toward a more multipolar, mutually beneficial energy future.