Africa’s integrated energy companies face a dual mandate: expanding energy access while reducing carbon emissions. This challenge will be the focus of the panel, “The Dual Mandate: Navigating Growth and Decarbonization in an Integrated Energy Sector,” at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris on April 22–23, 2026. The discussion will bring together energy executives, investors and policymakers to align strategy with the continent’s rapidly rising power demand and industrial ambitions.

The first priority for many integrated energy firms is scaling low‑carbon power. Across Africa, utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid systems are advancing in 2025 as public and private capital flows in. South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Program continues to attract private investment into large-scale solar and wind projects, while Morocco’s Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex demonstrates how concentrated solar power can supply baseload electricity. Panelists will examine how integrated companies can replicate these models in markets with limited grid infrastructure.

Despite the low-carbon push, oil and gas remain central to Africa’s energy mix and industrial growth. Integrated companies are adopting practices to reduce emissions while sustaining production. Nigeria’s Gas Flare Commercialization Program, which issued permits in December 2025 to capture 250–300 million cubic feet of flared gas per day, is projected to attract $2 billion in investment, generate nearly 3 GW of electricity and cut about 6 million tons of CO₂ annually. Methane leak monitoring, enhanced oil recovery with CO₂ capture and flaring reduction are also being implemented across Nigeria, Angola and Ghana, extending field life while improving environmental performance. These measures show that responsible hydrocarbon development can support a transition strategy while maintaining investor appeal.

The panel will also explore hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and bioenergy as tools to strengthen integrated energy portfolios. Green hydrogen projects in Morocco aim to supply clean fuels while anchoring industrial ecosystems, from green steel to sustainable aviation fuels, and positioning the region as a renewable export hub. In southern Africa, Namibia’s HyIron Oshivela green hydrogen facility reached a milestone in 2025 by producing its first zero‑emission hydrogen using solar power and battery storage, and is now set to support low‑carbon iron production. These examples illustrate how hydrogen can drive industrial decarbonization beyond electricity generation.

The IAE 2026 Forum will allow financiers, energy executives and policymakers to assess investment-ready opportunities arising from these strategies. Hybrid systems that combine gas and renewables offer models for projects that deliver both financial returns and ESG outcomes. Speakers will also discuss how integrated companies can leverage Africa’s abundant renewable resources, significant hydrocarbon reserves and growing power demand to promote economic development alongside emissions reductions. Decisions made today on technology deployment, asset management and investment prioritization will shape the sector for decades.

In short, the panel will demonstrate that Africa’s energy transition is not a choice between growth and decarbonization. Integrated companies that scale low‑carbon electricity, manage hydrocarbons responsibly and deploy advanced technologies will create compelling investment opportunities, reduce energy costs and support industrial and manufacturing development across the continent. For investors attending the forum, the discussion offers a roadmap to commercially viable projects aligned with global climate goals.

