Premier Invest – a global investment conglomerate – will host a Deal Room at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum (http://Invest-Africa-Energy.com/) in Paris, scheduled for May 13-14. This exclusive platform is designed to connect energy companies, project developers, financial institutions and investors to advance critical energy projects across the continent. The Deal Room offers a unique space for negotiating deals, fostering partnerships and driving capital flow into the rapidly growing African energy sector.

IAE 2025, a major energy investment platform, brings together leading figures from Africa's energy landscape to explore opportunities across the oil, gas, renewables and infrastructure sectors. Premier Invest’s Deal Room will be a central feature of the forum, providing a focused environment for private equity firms, international investors and development finance institutions to engage with project developers and governments on high-value transactions.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

As Africa's energy sector continues to evolve, there is a growing demand for financial support to meet the continent's energy needs. The Deal Room’s core focus will be on driving investments into large-scale infrastructure, exploration and production ventures, renewable energy projects, and gas-to-power initiatives. The platform will allow participants to engage in one-on-one meetings, presenting opportunities to sign deals, secure financing and structure partnerships across a diverse range of energy projects.

These areas represent key opportunities for growth and profitability in Africa, with Premier Invest playing a critical role in mobilizing the necessary capital to ensure their success. The Deal Room will facilitate high-level engagement, providing a venue for governments, energy companies, financial institutions and investors to align their goals and support the continent’s ambitious energy development targets. By promoting strategic collaborations and investment opportunities, the platform will contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of Africa’s energy sector.