Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is pleased to announce that the fourth edition of the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum will return to Paris on May 11–12, 2026, with a sharpened focus on frontier exploration, early-stage project development and upstream investment opportunities. Building on three highly successful editions, IAE continues to serve as the premier platform for global explorers, investors and African energy leaders to connect, collaborate and catalyze the next wave of discoveries.

Held in Europe’s leading financial and diplomatic center, IAE 2026 will convene energy ministers, national oil companies, utilities, regulators and global investors for two days of strategic dialogue and high-level engagement. This edition will introduce an enhanced focus on the exploration community and its broader ecosystem – from geologists and service companies, to governments and capital providers. With over 150 oil and gas blocks available for bidding across more than 10 African markets in 2025, the continent is experiencing an exploration resurgence, presenting opportunities in both mature and frontier regions. IAE will serve as the premier platform for accessing these opportunities, exploring the latest data rooms, showcasing seismic and subsurface innovation and fostering early-stage collaboration among IOCs and NOCs.

Several high-impact licensing rounds are already lined up for 2026, signaling new momentum across Africa’s exploration landscape. Equatorial Guinea has relaunched its open-door licensing process, paving the way for a major licensing round by late 2025 or early 2026. Angola is planning to repeat its multi-year licensing round for oil and gas acreage starting in 2026, while Namibia is lining up new offshore licensing opportunities from 2025 that are expected to continue into the following year. Uganda also plans to issue new exploration licenses in the 2025/2026 fiscal year. In addition, several licensing rounds launched in 2025 will carry over into 2026, offering continued momentum and opportunity for exploration-focused stakeholders.

More than just a development-focused event, IAE 2026 is setting the stage for the next era of African oil and gas exploration. With operators and developers expected to invest $43 billion in Africa’s oil and gas sector in 2025 — and capital expenditure projected to reach a decade-high of $54 billion by 2030 — Africa’s role in the global energy landscape is only set to grow. IAE responds directly to this momentum, serving as a launchpad for cross-border investment, strategic partnerships and early-stage project financing. The forum is purpose-built to engage geologists, upstream strategists, service providers and capital partners looking to unlock the continent’s vast untapped hydrocarbon potential.

“IAE has become the definitive meeting point for Africa’s energy stakeholders and global capital markets. We’re especially focused on amplifying exploration in 2026 – shining a spotlight on frontier plays, licensing opportunities and early-stage assets ready for partnerships. With preparations underway, we are committed to sustaining this platform’s growth and delivering another high-impact edition in 2026,” said Sandra Jeque, Events&Project Director at ECP.

In previous editions, the forum has welcomed official delegations from over 20 African countries, hosted exclusive ministerial panels and investor roundtables, and featured hundreds of B2B meetings that have laid the foundation for tangible, cross-border cooperation. By spotlighting Africa’s exploration resurgence — from untapped basins and high-impact drilling campaigns to recent regulatory shifts — the forum will offer clear value to IOCs evaluating global priorities, while outlining what the exploration landscape looks like and what investors need to know to engage effectively.

More information on the 2026 program, speaker lineup and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming months.