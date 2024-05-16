Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading pan-African trade and investment platform, will convene the 10th annual Africa Debate on 6th June at the Guildhall, London, under the theme of "Africa’s role in a changing global order.” The Africa Debate is London’s leading Africa-focused investment forum.

Headline speakers include Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Corporation; Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group; The Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister of State (Development and Africa), Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office; Diana Layfield, Chair, British International Investment; Zeinab Badawi, President of SOAS, University of London; and Idris Elba, Actor, Filmmaker, Musician, Entrepreneur, and Activist; amongst other leaders from government and private enterprise.

Africa Finance Corporation, the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, is Headline Partner for the Forum. Additional partners include Absa, The African Export-Import Bank, Africa HR Solutions, Arise IIP, Brand South Africa, Crown Agents Bank, DLA Piper, Genesis Energy Group, IPT Africa, Moody’s Ratings, Plantations et Huileries du Congo, Standard Chartered and Xcalibur Smart Mapping.

“In the lead-up to the 10th anniversary of The Africa Debate, I have been reflecting on Africa's rising prominence on the world stage,” said Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa. “Now, more than ever before, Africa is stepping into its own as a global leader, equipped with immense natural capital and a burgeoning population and primed to become a major pole of global economic activity. Join us on 6th June for a day of debates on Africa’s role in a changing global order, and let's explore how we can collectively advance our trifecta themes for this year’s conference: Trade, Investment, and Leadership on the continent.”

As part of The Africa Debate programme, Invest Africa will host a Morocco Investment Forum on 5th June in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the United Kingdom. The Forum will provide a unique platform for the visiting delegation of Moroccan government officials and businesses to brief attendees on key sectors ripe for investment, as well as recent reforms and policies aimed at nurturing an investor-friendly environment.

To attend the 10th edition of The Africa Debate and wider programme

The Africa Debate will be on-the-record and open to media.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network is made up of more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, government bodies, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together they share our desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services, from leading business conferences and bespoke trade and investment missions to sector-specific event programmes and consultancy projects. For more information: www.InvestAfrica.com

About The Africa Debate:

The conference is London’s leading investment summit focused on Africa. Now in its 10th year, this edition will focus on Africa’s role in a changing global order, with speakers discussing and debating the continent’s trade and investment landscape, as well as its leadership position on the international stage. The event will convene global businesses, private and public investment bodies, thought leaders, and policy makers for a series of conversations on Africa’s role in the world. For more information: www.theafricadebate.com