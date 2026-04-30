Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading platform for trade and investment across the African continent, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the UK Government for the 12th edition of The Africa Debate, taking place on Wednesday, 3 June 2026 at the historic Guildhall in the City of London.

As the UK’s leading forum for high-level dialogue on Africa’s economic trajectory, The Africa Debate 2026 will convene over 800 senior leaders from government, finance and industry to explore this year’s theme: “Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition”.

As the global order evolves and new economic and geopolitical realities emerge, the forum will examine what these shifts mean for African economies and their international partners. Against a backdrop of continued global uncertainty, discussions will focus on how to accelerate investment, unlock growth and strengthen development outcomes through a new era of collaboration.

The event comes at a pivotal moment, following the UK Government’s renewed Approach to Africa, which sets out a clear focus on trade, investment and long-term strategic partnership across the continent.

The Rt. Hon. Baroness Chapman of Darlington, Minister for International Development and Africa, commented:

“Across Africa, countries are building opportunities through a period of intense change and challenges. The UK is stepping up as partners to build modern, long-term relationships based on mutual benefit and shared ambitions.

Through the UK’s new Approach to Africa, we are committed to working alongside African nations as partners, and investors, supporting innovation and unlocking sustainable growth.

That’s why we’re proud to support The Africa Debate. It provides a powerful platform to deepen trade and investment, bringing together leaders from across the continent and the UK to build solutions and advance the wealth and prosperity of our countries.”

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa, added:

“Our collaboration with the UK Government reflects the growing importance of The Africa Debate as a leading platform, now in its 12th year, for shaping the future of UK–Africa engagement. Following the launch of the UK’s Approach to Africa, this is a timely opportunity to build a modern partnership centred on mutual benefit. As African economies advance industrialisation, value addition and sustainable investment, we are proud to connect the UK’s financial expertise and private sector strength with Africa’s vast economic potential.”

The Africa Debate 2026 will feature H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana and ministerial keynotes, alongside high-level plenaries and curated side events bringing together leaders from across Africa and the global investment community. This year’s agenda will explore how strategic partnerships can be redefined across trade, finance, energy transition, critical minerals and digital innovation, shaping the next phase of investment, industrialisation and sustainable growth.

Media Contact:

Invest Africa

Email: fiona.hannig@investafrica.com

T: +442037305035

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London’s premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment, and economic transformation. Now in its 12th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.

www.InvestAfrica.com

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over seventy years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers, and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunity across Africa.

https://TheAfricaDebate.com