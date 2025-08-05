Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading platform for promoting trade and investment across the African continent, is proud to announce a partnership with the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its flagship Africa Debate conference, taking place on 30 September 2025 in Dubai.

Held in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, the forum will bring together over 500 senior figures from government, finance, and industry under the theme “Shared Markets. Shared Future.” As Africa undergoes a generational shift toward industrialisation, digitalisation, and green transition, the event offers a timely and focused platform to deepen UAE–Africa economic cooperation.

The UAE’s emergence as Africa’s largest investor—committing over $110 billion between 2019 and 2023, including $72 billion in renewable energy—marks a major shift in global capital flows. The Africa Debate will spotlight some of the headline transactions that illustrate this evolving partnership, including ADNOC/XRG’s entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin, IHC/IRH’s $1.1bn acquisition of Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines, and G42 and Microsoft’s $1bn geothermal-powered data centre in Kenya, amongst others.

His Excellency Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy, commented: “Africa is a vital partner in our economic future. Through The Africa Debate, we look forward to strengthening our ties, building shared prosperity, and showcasing the UAE as a gateway for impactful, long-term investment across the continent. This partnership with Invest Africa reflects our commitment to co-developing opportunities that serve both African development goals and the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and global cooperation.”

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa, added: “We are delighted to partner with the UAE Government to deliver this years edition of The Africa Debate. Dubai has long been a global epicentre for climate innovation, digital finance, and investment strategy—all of which are central to Africa’s growth story. This forum offers a rare opportunity to connect African and Emirati leaders in a dialogue not just about capital, but about shared vision, co-investment, and transformational outcomes.”

The conference will feature a series of high-level sessions, including:

Capital Meets Strategy – The UAE’s evolving role in Africa’s industrial future

– The UAE’s evolving role in Africa’s industrial future Hydrogen Horizons – Unlocking Africa’s potential as a green hydrogen leader

– Unlocking Africa’s potential as a green hydrogen leader Can Africa Leapfrog to Smart Infrastructure? – Co-developing next-generation infrastructure

– Co-developing next-generation infrastructure Seeds of Opportunity – Agribusiness as a shared asset in a changing climate

– Agribusiness as a shared asset in a changing climate Reimagining Capital Flows – Sovereign wealth, blended finance, and regional co-investment

Taking place just ahead of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings and COP30, the event will contribute to a wider global conversation about how investment in the Global South can be both catalytic and commercially viable.

