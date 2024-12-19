In a decisive ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the arbitral tribunal has dismissed the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) latest jurisdictional objections, marking a major procedural victory for Centurion Law Group (CLG) (www.CLGGlobal.com) in its ongoing arbitration against the DRC and its anti-corruption agency, Agence de Prévention et de Lutte contre la Corruption (APLC).

The case, which stems from CLG’s mandate to assist the DRC in recovering losses due to Glencore's corruption scandal, has gained international prominence. Despite benefiting from CLG’s extensive efforts to hold Glencore accountable, the DRC and APLC failed to honor their payment obligations under the Engagement Letter signed in 2022. In a dramatic turn, the DRC attempted to distance itself from the arbitration, claiming it was not bound by the contractual agreement. This jurisdictional objection was a blatant attempt to evade responsibility while undermining CLG's contributions to fighting corruption and ensuring justice for the Congolese people.

The arbitral tribunal’s Procedural Order No. 2 has now definitively rejected the DRC’s request for bifurcation, ruling that splitting the case into jurisdictional and merits phases would only delay proceedings and unnecessarily increase costs. The tribunal emphasized that justice would be best served through a single, efficient proceeding, allowing CLG to press its claims against both the DRC and APLC without obstruction​.

CLG’s Historic Role in DRC’s Anti-Corruption Efforts

CLG was initially engaged in 2022 under the aegis of the APLC to assist the DRC government in investigations surrounding Glencore's corruption practices, a matter that resulted in historic settlements exceeding USD 1.5 billion globally. CLG’s expertise and steadfast advocacy were instrumental in positioning the DRC to pursue justice against one of the world’s largest mining corporations.

Yet, despite CLG’s pivotal contributions, the DRC reneged on its financial obligations, prompting CLG to initiate arbitration under the ICC framework. Today’s ruling confirms that the DRC cannot unilaterally erase its commitments under international law.

As the U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York stated, “The scope of this criminal bribery scheme is staggering. Glencore paid bribes to secure oil contracts. Glencore paid bribes to avoid government audits. Glencore bribed judges to make lawsuits disappear. At bottom, Glencore paid bribes to make money – hundreds of millions of dollars. And it did so with the approval, and even encouragement, of its top executives.” Glencore should pay for its crimes and not be rewarded at the expense of the people of the DRC.

A Monumental Commitment to Justice

This monumental case is now being handled directly by CLG’s international team of arbitrators drawn from its offices across Africa. By committing its own highly skilled, multi-jurisdictional legal team, CLG underscores the generational importance it attributes to this matter and its ardent belief in achieving justice.

We, however, recognize that this ruling is a powerful statement: governments cannot use procedural tactics to avoid their obligations. The decision is not just a vital piece of what we hope could be a resounding victory for us but a validation of our unwavering fight for accountability, fairness, and justice. This case is not simply about compensation, it is about upholding the rule of law and setting a precedent that no entity, no matter how powerful, is above honoring its commitments.

CLG’s decision to centralize its elite African legal team on this matter speaks volumes about its unwavering focus and belief in the cause. With CLG’s resources and resolve, this ruling positions the firm on a path toward securing a significant and long-overdue outcome.

Global Interest and Implications

The case is not only a milestone for CLG but also serves as a watershed moment for global anti-corruption efforts. It highlights the critical role legal professionals play in holding powerful entities accountable while demonstrating that procedural tactics cannot derail justice.

As the case proceeds to the merits phase, CLG remains committed to achieving a resolution that upholds fairness, accountability, and the rule of law.