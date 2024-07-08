The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is saddened to confirm the deaths of two of our colleagues who died in a road accident that took place on Saturday, 6 July, 2024, in Mali. Twelve members of our team, and one accompanying infant, were injured as a result of the incident but are not believed to be in life-threatening conditions.

The IRC is heartbroken over the loss of our colleagues; our in-country staff are the very heart of our work and are key in providing support and assistance to our clients. We are working to support the families of our deceased colleagues, our staff who were injured and their families, as well as the wider team during this terrible time.

The IRC has been working in Mali since 2012 and is currently working in 5 regions throughout the country to help disaster-affected populations recover and rebuild. IRC delivers critical humanitarian aid including clean water, sanitation, primary healthcare, livelihoods opportunities and protection for women and children and education.