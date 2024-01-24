In acknowledgment of the 2024 International Day for Education Emma Gremley, the IRC’s Senior Director for Education, issued the following statement:

"This year’s International Day for Education comes at a time of growing peril for the millions of children and youth worldwide whose educations have been disrupted by crisis. The challenge of honoring the right of every child to a quality education is growing more daunting. Factors that include an estimated 258 million children and youth out of school worldwide, shrinking government budgets and rising interest rates mean that education in emergencies –which historically has only received about 3 percent of all humanitarian spending– is set to become even more strapped for funds and other resources. The global picture is dire.

“At the same time, IRC and our partners around the world know that with committed support and sustained funding, evidence-based solutions to education challenges can have a profoundly positive impact on children, their families and whole societies. These solutions include learning through play programming across East Africa, alternative learning programs to help reintegrate out of school children in Nigeria and the groundbreaking Ahlan Simsim program in the Middle East. Money allocated to education programs that we know work is one of the most impactful and savvy investments we can make in the next generation and our collective future.

“In the year ahead, the Education Unit at IRC and our partners within our organization and elsewhere will continue the immediate work of delivering these urgently needed education programs to more than 20 countries around the world. We will also press ahead with our efforts to support a more informed and innovative humanitarian community through rigorous research and a willingness to take informed chances – all with the goal of ensuring every child develops the academic and social-emotional skills they need to lead safe, productive and fulfilling lives.”