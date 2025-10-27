The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, supports the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi’s instruction for the withdrawal of the unauthorised letter issued by the departmental official which led to a Sherriff to serve the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Ms Francesca Albanese with court papers yesterday.
The department has established that the service of the process was effected without the knowledge or approval of either the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development or the Director-General, who serves as the Head of the Central Authority, as is required by Section 40(2) of the Superior Courts Act, 2013 (Act 10 of 2013).
Mr Mahumapelo further supports the instruction of the Minister for the withdrawal of the irregular service of the process and the Minister’s instruction for an internal consequence management. “We appreciate the reaffirmation of the department’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, respect for international law, and South Africa’s diplomatic and international obligations,” emphasised Mr Mahumapelo.
Mr Mahumapelo said that it is regrettable that neither the Director General nor the Minister gave effect to the request for service of the process, which was a request purportedly made by the Christian Friends of Israeli Communities, Christians for Israel, USA.