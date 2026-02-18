The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation today received a briefing from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on its election to serve on the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2026–2028 term and the significance of work on the Council.

The Human Rights Council comprises 47 UN member states. The department reported that South Africa remains firmly committed to multilateralism and plays an active role in the UN system and its specialised agencies. The department works hard to promote the pillars of the UN Charter – peace and security, human rights, sustainable development and international law.

The committee applauded South Africa on being elected to the Council. The committee also noted that South Africa has been a founding member of the HRC in 2006 and played a key role in the transition from the former Commission on Human Rights to the Human Rights Council. South Africa has served on the Council for two consecutive terms, from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2019. It was again elected for the 2026 to 2028 term.

Whilst acknowledging the role South Africa plays on the Council, the committee called on the department to strengthen the HRC to enable it to act against member states who do not adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law.

The committee also acknowledged the new US designate ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III. The Chairperson of the International Relations and Cooperation portfolio committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has advised that the committee usually meets with new ambassadors and once the designate ambassador has settled in and sends a request to meet, the committee will be available for this meeting.

As South Arica is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its Constitution, Mr Mahumapelo further asked the department to focus on human rights in its celebration events.