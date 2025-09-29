Applications are now open (https://apo-opa.co/4pMyNB0) for the next edition of the Young Reporters Programme, which will run during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG). Sixteen aspiring sports journalists from around the world will be selected to take part in this immersive training experience, and develop their skills in a real Games-time environment.

New format inspired by global media trends

Launched at the inaugural YOG in Singapore in 2010, the IOC Young Reporters Programme has so far trained 125 participants from 68 countries, equipping them with the tools and experience needed to pursue careers in sports media. Many alumni have gone on to work at the Olympic Games or for major broadcasters, digital platforms and news agencies.

An independent review of the programme conducted in 2025 by Dr Jessie Wilkie of the University of Canberra highlighted its success, describing it as “a highly effective and supportive journalism training programme”. The study, which was based on surveys and interviews with former participants, found that 63 per cent of them had gone on to work at the Olympic Games, while one-third had worked with the IOC in some capacity. Dr Wilkie also noted that the programme has built a talented alumni community, many of whom described the experience as a “life-changing” opportunity that had helped launch their careers in sports media. The review also made a series of recommendations to ensure that the programme continues to evolve in line with the changing media landscape.

The Dakar 2026 edition therefore marks a significant evolution in the programme, following the review’s recommendations. Drawing on 15 years of participant feedback and industry insight, the revised format retains the core principles of intensive training and mentorship, while introducing new elements to better align with the modern demands of sports reporting, including a greater focus on social media.

An immersive learning experience

Under the guidance of senior Olympic media professionals, the selected Young Reporters for Dakar 2026 will experience a comprehensive training programme covering print journalism, photography, broadcasting and social media.

Participants will gain practical experience in mixed zones and press conferences, while reporting on sports events and cultural activities. Coursework will include how to tell compelling human-interest stories, produce content to deadlines, edit multimedia assets, and maintain accuracy and fairness in reporting. They will also explore social media integration and data analysis in sports coverage.

All stories, photos and video packages produced will be published on the programme’s media platforms, offering participants international exposure. Guest speakers from global media organisations and the Olympic Movement will enrich the learning experience, and all participants will receive an official IOC Certificate of Participation. The most outstanding participant will be honoured with the Steve Parry Award.

Young professionals aged 21 to 25 with a background in journalism, photography or broadcasting are invited to apply via the dedicated portal on www.Olympics.com. The application window is open from now until 30 November 2025, and successful candidates will be notified by the end of February 2026. All applicants must be fluent in English and provide a portfolio and references to support their candidacy.

In addition to the open application process, candidates will also be nominated by the Organising Committees of upcoming Olympic and Youth Olympic Games – including Dakar 2026, Dolomiti Valtellina 2028, Los Angeles 2028, French Alps 2030 and Brisbane 2032 – ensuring broad representation from across the Olympic Movement.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place over two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world’s best young athletes aged up to 17. The Games will be held across three host sites in Senegal: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.