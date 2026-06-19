The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, concluded its participation at the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku with a final day capped off with signings for member countries, private sector partners and regional trade promotion, bringing the total agreements signed to US$2.9 billion, demonstrating ITFC’s strength in connecting trade finance with trade related technical assistance and regional trade cooperation programs.

Over four days, ITFC converted high-level Annual Meetings engagements into signed agreements spanning across sovereign frameworks and private sector facilities. The agreements strengthen ITFC’s position as the IsDB Group’s trade finance and trade development arm and show how Shariah compliant trade finance is a key enabler for addressing Member Countries priorities at scale, providing timely and sustainable financing solutions that support economic resilience.

With today’s announcements, ITFC’s agreements signed during the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings are as follows:

US$1 billion Framework Agreement with Burkina Faso for 2026 to 2030

US$750 million Framework Agreement with Cote d’Ivoire for 2026 to 2029

US$750 million Framework Agreement with Djibouti for 2026 to 2029

US$250 million Framework Agreement with The Gambia for 2026 to 2029

US$60 million Line of Trade Financing Facility with Invest Finance Bank in Uzbekistan

US$40 million Line of Trade Financing Facility with Orient Finans Bank in Uzbekistan

US$20 million renewal of Line of Trade Financing Facility with Asia Alliance Bank in Uzbekistan

US$10 million Line of Trade Financing Facility with Rabitabank in Azerbaijan

US$10 million Murabaha Financing Facility for the cotton sector in Tajikistan

Confirming Bank Agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to support trade finance across common member countries.

On Day 4, the IsDB Group Signing Ceremony, including Private Sector Forum signings, brought forward several ITFC agreements designed to expand access to Islamic trade finance for the private sector and SMEs.

Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer, ITFC, also held a bilateral meeting with Djibouti, and signed a new Framework Agreement. The day also included ITFC’s participation in Plenary Session II, the Governors’ Round Table, the Closing Press Conference and the Private Sector Forum Press Conference, bringing ITFC’s four-day Annual Meetings programme to a close.

Key signings

Burkina Faso: US$1 billion Framework Agreement to support priority sectors

ITFC signed a US$1 billion Framework Agreement with Burkina Faso for the 2026 to 2030 period, establishing a platform for cooperation aligned with the country’s new National Development Plan, Relance, for 2026 to 2030. The agreement was signed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer, ITFC and H.E Dr Aboubakar NACANABO, Minister of Economy, Finance and Prospective.

The agreement will focus on energy security, food security, healthcare, strategic agricultural commodities and private sector development through local financial institutions. It will be implemented through individual Shariah compliant financing agreements with designated authorities and entities.

Djibouti: US$750 million Framework Agreement to support trade and priority imports

The agreement builds on a partnership exceeding US$1.9 billion and renews ITFC’s strategic cooperation with Djibouti under the country’s National Development Plan, ADEEG 2025 to 2030. It will focus on energy, food security, and healthcare.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO ITFC and H.E Mr. Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Minister of Economy&Finance, in Charge of Industry, Republic of Djibouti.

The agreement will be implemented through individual Shariah compliant financing agreements with designated entities, with ITFC deploying its own resources and mobilising additional financing on a best-efforts basis.

Uzbekistan: US$100 million in partner bank facilities to expand SME access to Islamic trade finance

On the sidelines of IsDB Group Annual Meetings, ITFC extended two lines of financing facilities to partner banks in Uzbekistan, reinforcing the country’s role as a growing hub for Islamic finance. These facilities included a US$60 million Line of Trade Financing with Invest Finance Bank, and US$40 million Line of Trade Financing with Orient Finans Bank.

The agreements were signed by Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO ITFC and Mr. Bakhtiyorjon Djuraev, Chairman of the Management Board of Invest Finans Bank and Mr. Ilkham Tursunov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Orient Finans Bank, respectively.

The facilities will support the expansion of Islamic finance industry in Uzbekistan and access to trade financing solutions to private sector clients, particularly SMEs. The Orient Finans Bank facility will also promote women entrepreneurship and green financing.

Across Uzbekistan, ITFC has approved Line of Trade Finance Facilities totalling US$1.2 billion for 14 local banks since 2018. These facilities help local banks finance SME and corporate clients engaged in trade activity.

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.