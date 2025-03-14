International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has been to Niger this week for high-level meetings with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine and other senior officials to enhance support for the country through the peaceful uses of nuclear technology for mining, water management and cancer care.

During his two-day visit, the Director General also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Yaou Sangaré Bakary, Minister of Mines Ousmane Abarchi and Minister of Energy Haoua Amadou to discuss other development priorities, including sustainable energy.

Mining is one of Niger’s main economic activities, and the IAEA is ready to support Niger so that it can benefit even more from nuclear techniques to boost sustainability and development. During his visit, Mr Grossi visited two uranium mines, Compagnie Minière d’Akouta (COMINAK) and the Société des Mines de l’Aïr (SOMAIR). Niger is one of the world’s largest uranium producers.

Cooperation in Water Management

Mr Grossi and Niger’s Minister of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment, Maizama Abdoulaye, signed a landmark agreement to strengthen water resource management on Thursday in Niamey in the presence of Han Fraeters, World Bank Country Manager for Niger. Through the new partnership, Niger will develop an integrated water resource platform to strengthen water-related planning, policies and investment, supported by World Bank funding.

Located in the heart of the Sahel, Niger is facing severe water scarcity due to its arid climate, rapid population growth and limited water infrastructure. The new water laboratory will use a nuclear technique – isotope hydrology – to better understand how water moves between rivers, lakes and groundwater. This will help decision makers in the country manage and use water resources more effectively

The IAEA supports countries in using isotope hydrology to manage their freshwater resources. Under the agreement, the IAEA will provide technical support to establish a national water quality laboratory, modernize seven existing water laboratories and strengthen national capacity through training. The new partnership builds on commitments made at the launch of the IAEA’s Global Water Analysis Laboratory Network (GloWAL) at the 2023 UN Water Conference, where the IAEA and Niger pledged to work together, with support from the World Bank.

Cancer Care

Niger’s first radiotherapy facility – the National Cancer Care Centre, was established with IAEA support in the country’s capital, Niamey. Mr Grossi visited the centre with Niger’s Minister of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs, Garba Hakimi.

“Niger was among the first countries supported under Rays of Hope and is now expanding cancer care with a new radiotherapy centre planned for the Zinder region,” Mr Grossi said. “The IAEA will continue working with Niger to strengthen cancer services, so more people receive cancer care closer to home.”

Through its Rays of Hope nitiative to expand access to cancer care where it is needed most, the IAEA has supported Niger in strengthening its radiotherapy services – most recently through the addition of a new radiotherapy bunker that will host a medical linear accelerator and other essential equipment. This expansion of Niger’s radiotherapy services will enable more cancer patients to receive this key treatment, which is needed in nearly half of all cancer cases.