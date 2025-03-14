When an apple a day doesn’t keep the doctor away, access to healthcare is vital. At the Naivasha camp for internally displaced persons in Wau, more than 400 people have enjoyed free medical check-ups and treatment for free, courtesy of peacekeepers from Bangladesh serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“I have been properly examined and given the medications I need, and so will they,” said Mariam Adut, pointing at a long queue of women, children and elderly people waiting for their turn.

Ms. Adut, accompanied by her two-year-old son, had been suffering from bad effects of malaria for days without getting any help from other clinics in Wau.

Shortages of medical supplies are common, and when they are available, they may be too expensive for persons in need to afford, like Nunu Nicolas, a mother of three.

“Both my three-year old and I have been having health problems, so today is a good day,” she said.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers based in Wau and serving with the UN peacekeeping mission frequently conduct similar medical and veterinary outreach activities.

“A healthy population helps building both resilience and durable peace among the people we are here to serve. Today, we have we have made a difference in the lives of some of the displaced persons staying here at the camp,” said Colonel Razeeb Ahamed, Commander of the contingent involved in the activity.