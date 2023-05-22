Militaries around the world rely on English to communicate with each other. Learning English allows members of Madagascar’s military to participate in U.S. government-funded training activities and exchanges, enhancing both national and regional security. The English laboratory, located within Madagascar’s Ministry of Defense and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, serves an integral role in the training of the Malagasy Military as they participate in activities around the world.
U.S. Defense Attaché Commander Jorge Garcia celebrated the graduation of 41 Malagasy military students from the intensive English language course May 22. Commander Garcia and Minister of National Defense Gen. Josoa Rakotoarijaona presented certificates to the graduates and recognized the deans and English instructors who made their success possible.
Established in 1995, Madagascar’s Ministry of Defense English Language program supports the strong military partnership between Madagascar and the United States. The program creates pathways for Malagasy military members to attend U.S. government-supported training activities funded by International Military Education&Training (IMET) funds. Since 2017, the U.S. has dedicated 4 million USD to support Madagascar’s participation in IMET courses, and over 10.5 million USD in Security Cooperation projects.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar.