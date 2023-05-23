INTELCOM S.A, a subsidiary of the Spanish multinational SATEC GROUP, is delighted to announce its participation in the first edition of GITEX Africa Morocco 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), organized from May 31 to June 2, 2023 in Marrakech by the Ministry of Digital Transition and the Reform of administration, the Digital Development Agency and the Dubai World Trade Center.

INTELCOM, whose head office is based in TEMARA (MOROCCO), makes itself available to these customers as an IT integrator and also as an advisor and partner. Its main objective is to help its customers to master the management of their application and service infrastructures, to offer them adequate IT solutions in relation to their core business, to make their task easier for risk management, to give them the means to reduce the investment costs of new projects as well as those of operations. It has references in different sectors of activity: Telecom Operators, Public Administration, Banks/Insurance and Finance, Industries and Services, Education and Health.

Since its foundation in 1988, INTELCOM has played a pioneering role in introducing new information and communication technologies to the Moroccan market. It actively contributed to the introduction of the Internet in Morocco, to the deployment of the first IP interconnection infrastructures allowing the transport of voice and video, as well as to the introduction of multi-service networks. In addition, INTELCOM has greatly participated in the development of public Internet services and in supporting companies in their digital transformation. It now has first-rate references and strategic partnerships with the largest international manufacturers. It is part of the prestigious club of some Moroccan companies certified ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 'IT Service Management System' and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 'IT Security Management System. Its presence at GITEX Africa 2023 demonstrates its commitment to continue to offer innovative IT solutions adapted to the needs of its customers, thus providing them with a competitive advantage in an ever-changing market.

The INTELCOM team will be happy to welcome you on stand 1A-3 HALL 1 to present to you the portfolio of its technological solutions and services, its areas of expertise, its references as well as some demonstrations around the technologies: