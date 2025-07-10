Digital news publisher, Insurance Biz Africa, is proud to announce the launch of a series of pan-African webinar sessions whose objectives are to take an unprecedented deep dive into the forces reshaping the insurance industry across Africa and the world.

The 8-part series, themed: "Innovate. Adapt. Insure the Future", hosted by Insurance Biz Africa, will feature two-hour webinars designed to unpack the most pressing risks, opportunities, and regulatory changes facing insurers across Africa and beyond.

“This is a pivotal moment for the insurance industry. The annual webinar series will provide crucial insights into topics from AI and climate risk to ESG, equipping professionals and regulators to navigate volatility with confidence. The series is designed to ignite long-lasting conversations around pertinent areas of insurance and reinsurance upon which the industry can build solutions,” says Insurance Biz Africa Founding Editor and Managing Director of New Africa Business News Services (NABNS), Kwanele Sibanda.

“At NABNS, we believe the time is ripe for bold conversations and collaborative thinking. Our series will not only educate but spark innovation, ensuring insurance and reinsurance remain pillars of economic resilience,” adds Kwanele.

“Kicking off with Insuring Against Civil Unrests on the 23rd of July, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect, especially seeing what is currently happening across Africa in countries like Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Togo, Mali and Lybia because of political tensions. This 2-hour session will see Sasria, the only riots and civil unrests insurer in South Africa present a case study in reflection of South Africa’s July 2021 civil unrests. Sasria will also participate in the panel of experts,” concludes Kwanele.

Insurance Webinar Master Series 2025 Themes&Dates:

Webinar 1

22 July 2025 - Insuring Against Unrest: Lessons from SA’s July 2021 Riots and the Evolving Role of Insurers and Reinsurers

Webinar 2

05 August 2025 – Cybersecurity and Systemic Risk: Building Insurance Resilience in the Digital Era

Discuss insurance solutions for large-scale cyber events affecting entire economies.

Webinar 3

14 August 2025 – The Future of Underwriting: Leveraging AI, Data, and Automation Across the Insurance Value Chain

Explore how AI and advanced analytics can revolutionize underwriting precision and speed.

Webinar 4:

26 August 2025 – Bridging the Protection Gap: Innovations in Inclusive Insurance and Risk Transfer

Innovative products, partnerships, and risk mechanisms that extend protection to underserved markets.

Webinar 5

04 September 2025 – ESG and Sustainable Insurance: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

Move beyond ESG box-ticking towards long-term, sustainable profitability.

Webinar 6

18 September 2025 – Index Insurance and Alternative Risk Transfer: Unlocking Scalable, Transparent Risk Solutions

Examine new models to insure communities and sectors exposed to systemic risks.

Webinar 7:

30 September 2025 – Navigating AI and Digital Disruption in Life Insurance: Risks, Rewards&Regulation

Balance the transformative potential of AI with evolving consumer protection frameworks.

Webinar 8:

09 October 2025 – Climate Change and Capital Strain: Managing Volatility in a New Risk Era

Understand how insurers can adapt capital models amid climate-driven losses.

Bonus Session:

October 2025 – Insurtech and Distribution: Reimagining Customer Engagement in Insurance

Explore new technologies reshaping sales, service, and product design.

Each session will bring together industry leaders presenting case studies and learnings, global experts, and policymakers engaging in robust discussions, live Q&As, and actionable insights.

Registration&Sponsorship Opportunities:

Insurance companies, brokers, reinsurers, regulators, and service providers are encouraged to register early or partner as sponsors to showcase leadership in this high-impact series.

Additional Information:

About Insurance Biz Africa:

Insurance Biz Africa is South Africa’s premier digital news platform dedicated to the insurance, reinsurance, and wealth management sectors. Launched in 2013, the publication offers in-depth industry coverage, expert insights, executive interviews, and regulatory updates to a targeted audience of professionals, decision-makers, and thought leaders. It is owned and published by New Africa Business News Services (NABNS), a division of SAEN Media (Pty) Ltd. The publication adheres to the Press Council of South Africa’s Code of Ethics and remains committed to journalistic integrity and excellence in financial reporting.