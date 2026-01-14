Gambian President Adama Barrow has appointed Cany Jobe as the new Director General of The Gambia Petroleum Commission, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to advance its oil and gas sector. The appointment comes as The Gambia accelerates regulatory reform and acreage promotion to position itself as one of West Africa’s most attractive frontier exploration destinations.

Representing the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) welcomes the appointment of Cany Jobe as Director General, recognizing it as a vital step toward transforming The Gambia’s global investment profile. The Chamber believes Jobe will serve as the chief promoter of the country’s oil and gas sector, tasked with attracting international investment and positioning The Gambia as a world-class destination for upstream capital.

Jobe joins the Petroleum Commission with close to 18 years of international experience across the oil and gas value chain. She holds a Masters in Engineering from the University of Western Australia and a Masters in International Project Management from Glasgow Caledonian University. Prior to her appointment, she served as Director of Exploration&Production at the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, where she was instrumental in upstream strategy development, data management and engagement with prospective investors. She has also held positions with regional and international institutions across Asia, Australia, West Africa and America, including roles with China Petroleum Corporation, Venezuela’s PDVSA and ECOWAS Commission as a national consultant. Now, with Jobe at the helm of the Petroleum Commission, The Gambia is signaling its readiness to compete for global exploration capital and take its place among West Africa’s next generation of oil and gas producers.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment in The Gambia’s energy development. Situated in the heart of the MSGBC basin, the country has a unique set of competitive advantages that make it a highly-attractive destination for frontier exploration and investment. These include attractive acreage, growing data coverage, strong geology as well as improving regulation. Despite these advantages, the country has yet to make a commercial oil discovery. The Gambia’s challenges with advancing exploration and development have had little to do with resources and more to do with investment. But recent moves promise to turn this trend around.

“Cany Jobe has taken on the big issues when it comes to The Gambia and Africa’s right to produce its oil and gas,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC, adding that she has stood up for her country and worked hard globally to advance the oil and gas industry believes in.

“I am confident she is going to work with the industry to attract investors to the country but also create an enabling environment for investors. I urge the international oil industry to support this strong ally by investing big in the country’s oil and gas industry,” he notes.

Under efforts to unlock the potential of its offshore acreage, The Gambia is actively opening its upstream sector to global exploration companies. The country currently has more than eight offshore blocks and two onshore blocks available for investment, positioning it as one of the most accessible frontier markets in West Africa. Approximately 80% of offshore seismic and geological data has already been acquired, significantly reducing exploration risk and enabling faster decision-making for operators considering entry into the market.

The Gambia’s investment proposition is further strengthened by its strategic location within the MSGBC Basin, one of the world’s most promising offshore hydrocarbon provinces. The basin has delivered world-class discoveries in neighboring countries, including Senegal’s Sangomar oilfield and the cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development shared by Senegal and Mauritania. Geological similarities across the basin underscore the potential for comparable discoveries in Gambian waters.

Beyond geology, regulatory reform is emerging as a key pillar of The Gambia’s upstream strategy. The government is in the process of finalizing a new Petroleum Exploration, Development&Production Bill aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and investor confidence. The legislation is expected to complement broader reforms to upstream regulations, aligning the country’s legal framework with international best practices and improving the overall operating environment for foreign investors. Against this backdrop, Jobe’s appointment becomes increasingly strategic, providing the experienced leadership required to translate The Gambia’s geological potential, growing data coverage and regulatory reforms into concrete exploration commitments and sustained upstream investment.

“Cany Jobe brings the right mix of technical expertise, international experience and strategic vision to position The Gambia as a competitive upstream destination. Her leadership will be instrumental in promoting the country’s acreage, engaging investors and ensuring that The Gambia fully capitalizes on its location in the MSGBC basin. This appointment demonstrates the government’s seriousness about attracting investment and building a world-class petroleum sector,” Ayuk states.