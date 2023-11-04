Twelve staff officers recently deployed to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have successfully completed a rigorous five-day induction and are fully prepared to contribute to the mission’s goals.

The induction, a collaborative effort by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) ensured a deep understanding of ATMIS’s operational and strategic mandate.

The ATMIS Deputy Force Commander, overseeing Support and Logistics, Major General Peter Muteti, affirmed the officers’ preparedness, citing their thorough briefing on the mission’s standard operating procedures and regulatory frameworks.

The training’s primary goal was to acquaint the officers with the standards of conduct and the intricacies of the operational climate they will navigate in Somalia.

With a strict timeframe of one year to make an impact, Maj. Gen Muteti echoed the mission’s urgency in advancing to the next phase of operations, focusing on reducing the threat of Al-Shabaab and bolstering the capabilities of the Somali Security Forces.

The ATMIS Military Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Kindu Gezu, at the opening ceremony, had highlighted the pivotal moment the officers are entering into as ATMIS gears up for a significant phase of drawdown, emphasizing the substantial role each officer plays in the mission’s success.

The multinational group of officers from Eswatini, Kenya, and Uganda, bring varied expertise and will manage day-to-day operations at the Force Headquarters in Mogadishu for the upcoming year.

Lt. Col Cosmus Rutaremwa, an Assistant to the Force Commander, described the training as a unifying force, cementing the officers’ commitment to peace and stability in Somalia.

“The induction has enabled us to work together as a team for the purpose of pacifying Somalia,” said Lt. Col. Rutaremwa who has served in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for the past 37 years.

Major Sanele Diaminia, a Senior Staff Officer at Force Headquarters, conveyed gratitude for the preparatory training and a hopeful outlook for Somalia’s future, recognizing the interconnectedness of regional peace and security.

“I expect to see Somalia become a better place for all Africans because if Somalia is affected other countries in the region will also be affected,” said Major Diamini who has served in the Eswatini military for the past 20 years.