inDrive (www.inDrive.com), the global mobility and urban services platform, announces its expansion across Zimbabwe, now offering ride-hailing services in four major cities: Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare. inDrive has officially launched its courier services in Harare, further enhancing convenience for users. Additionally, its already established intercity services continue to provide seamless connectivity across key cities, supporting residents' and businesses' mobility needs.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in inDrive’s mission to challenge injustice by offering fair, affordable, and people-driven services to communities across Zimbabwe. With the launch of the new courier service, individuals and businesses can now send packages safely and efficiently. The intercity service, which has been successfully connecting cities for some time, continues to offer passengers greater flexibility and convenience in planning their travels.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Zimbabwe. With our presence in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare, we’re making strides towards offering fair and more accessible mobility solutions to the Zimbabwean community,” said Kudzai Jeke, inDrive’s Country Representative in Zimbabwe. “The launch of our courier services, alongside our existing intercity service and ride-hailing, reflects our commitment to addressing local needs and challenges, empowering residents and businesses with greater convenience and opportunities for growth.”

inDrive’s unique model which allows users to negotiate costs directly, has gained widespread favorability in Zimbabwe. The app’s “name your price” model continues to challenge industry norms, promoting fairness in pricing while ensuring quality service. This innovative approach has led to inDrive being recognized as the most downloaded app globally for two consecutive years, underscoring its increasing popularity.

As Zimbabwe continues to grow and evolve, inDrive remains dedicated to contributing to the nation’s economic development by creating income opportunities. The company’s expansion into these cities and the introduction of new services align with its mission to challenge injustice and foster greater equity in mobility.

