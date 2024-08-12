The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has held a virtual meeting for departure preparation (Pre-departure program) on Sunday (11/8) for 4 (four) Sudanese students who were selected as recipients of the Developing Country Partnership (KNB) scholarship.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko congratulated and expressed his appreciation to the KNB participants from Sudan who remain enthusiastic about continuing their studies amidst the current challenges in Sudan.

Ambassador Sunarko emphasized the importance of adequate preparation so that all participants can adapt well and achieve optimal achievements in the study programs they will take in Indonesia.

Furthermore, the PF. Pensosbud of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum delivered a Pre-Departure Briefing for the 4 (four) Sudanese students, including ensuring that participants arrive in Indonesia on time, participate in the orientation program from the campus, participate in all series of activities and comply with the regulations that have been set before departure to Indonesia.

The KNB recipients from Sudan expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the support and Pre-Departure Briefing facilities provided by the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum. They hope that the Darmasiswa scholarship program can improve the relationship between the people of Indonesia and Sudan through people-to-people connectivity which will ultimately strengthen the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Sudan.