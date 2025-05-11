The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures the public that at the moment, there is no immediate threat to the lives and safety of Liberian students residing in India as a direct consequence of the India-Pakistan conflict. The announcement comes as tensions between India and Pakistan erupted in the Kashmir region, earlier this week. In bilateral talks with the Embassy of the Republic of India in Monrovia, while seeking the welfare of Liberians in India, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received assurances that no known member of the Liberian community in India works, studies, or resides anywhere near the region affected by the reported conflict. The Ministry has also engaged the President of the Association of Liberian Students in India, who confirmed that Liberians are not currently in harm’s way, but to ensure a first hand analysis, the Ministry will dispatch a delegation to India to assess the security and welfare of Liberian citizens.

In the meantime, consultations that commenced in 2024 regarding establishing diplomatic presence in New Delhi continues between the Republic of Liberia and the Republic of India. In other developments, the Foreign Ministry is also working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the Liberians stranded at the border of Myanmar and Thailand. The Ministry with support of the Liberian Embassy in Beijing is working with the International Organization on Migration (IOM) to secure their entry into Thailand and subsequent repatriation. As it relates to the reports of a Liberian student stranded in Ukraine, the Ministry has been engaging the family as well as the Ukrainian authorities, and the Ministry is taking necessary steps in line with international protocols. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms to the public its commitment to its mandate to seek the welfare of all Liberians abroad.