Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


1. Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest&Climate Change Shri. Kirti Vardhan Singh [MOS (KVS)] will be leading the Indian delegation for the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Kampala, Uganda on 15 – 16 October 2025. The Ministerial will be preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on 13 – 14 October. Shri Sibi George, Secretary (West), will represent India at the SOM.

2. Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26. The Mid-Term Ministerial under the theme of "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence”. India is a founding member of the movement which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.

3. MOS (KVS) is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.