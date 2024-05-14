Government of India is extending humanitarian assistance to the Government of Kenya in the wake of devastation caused by the floods that have hit the country. 38 out of 47 counties, have been affected. An estimated 267 people have died, 188 injured and over 2,80,000 displaced.

A relief consignment is being airlifted today on an Indian Air Force plane that comprises of 22 tons humanitarian assistance and disaster relief items (HADR) including tents, sleeping bags/mats, blankets, power generation sets, ready to eat meals, basic sanitary utilities and hygiene kits to provide immediate succor to the people of Kenya. The consignment also contains about 18 tons of medical aid, comprising essential life-saving drugs and surgical equipment required for critical care and wound management. It also includes items required for baby food, water purification, menstrual hygiene, repelling mosquitoes, along with malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits that can be readily deployed on the ground.

Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha had earlier reached Mombasa on 10th May to extend immediate relief comprising one HADR pallet and two medical pallets.

The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of our strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities, as spelt out by PM Narendra Modi.

India also extends deep sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya for the damage and destruction caused by the floods.