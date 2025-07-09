On the occasion of his State Visit to Namibia, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met today with the President of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek. On arrival at the State House, Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by President Nandi-Ndaitwah and accorded a ceremonial reception. This visit from India to Namibia at the level of Prime Minister took place after 27 years. This was also the first bilateral State Visit that President Nandi-Ndaitwah hosted after taking over office in March this year.

​Prime Minister congratulated President Nandi-Ndaitwah on being elected the Head of State of Namibia. The two leaders recalled the proud history that underpins bilateral ties. Prime Minister conveyed condolences on the passing away this year of the Founding Father of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma. The two leaders held discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence, maritime security, digital technology&UPI, agriculture, health and pharma, energy and critical minerals.

Expressing satisfaction with the growth in bilateral trade, the leaders noted that full potential on this account was still to be tapped. In this regard, they called for discussions on India-SACU PTA to be expedited. Prime Minister noted that India would be scaling up development cooperation efforts through capacity building programs for Namibian experts and exploring partnerships in setting up manufacturing facilities in Namibia. Prime Minister offered India’s support for Quick Impact development projects in the areas of agriculture, Information Technology, cyber security, healthcare, education, women empowerment and child welfare. Prime Minister shared the experience of India in using drones for agricultural purposes, a project which could bring value to Namibia.

​Prime Minister thanked President Nandi-Ndaitwah for Namibia’s support in the Cheetah conservation project in India. He also invited Namibia to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

​The two leaders discussed global issues of mutual interests. Prime Minister thanked Namibia for its strong support and solidarity extended to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. They agreed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism. They also committed to work together to amplify the voice of the Global South.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs in the fields of health and entrepreneurship. In addition, it was announced that Namibia has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Global Biofuels Alliance, and it is the first country to enter into a licensing agreement to adopt UPI technology.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah hosted a banquet in honour of Prime Minister. Prime Minister invited her to visit India at a mutually convenient time.