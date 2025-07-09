The conferment of the award on Prime Minister is a milestone in the bilateral ties between India and Namibia and stands as a font of inspiration for the younger generations in both countries to take this special bilateral partnership to greater heights.

​Accepting the award, Prime Minister dedicated the honor to the 1.4 billion people of India and to the historic and enduring ties between India and Namibia. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Nandi-Ndaitwah and the people of Namibia for the accolade.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is paying a State Visit to Namibia. On the occasion, the President of Namibia, H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah conferred on Prime Minister the highest civilian award of Namibia - Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis. He is the first Indian leader to be given this award.

