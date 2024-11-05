At the invitation of National Security Adviser Shri Ajit K. Doval KC, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria Mr. Nuhu Ribadu visited New Delhi for the Second Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria from 4-5 November 2024.

2. The National Security Advisors held in-depth discussions within the framework of the strategic India-Nigeria partnership on threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism, radicalization, including through cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling.

3. The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reiterating their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation. They agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral capacity building and also strengthen cooperation in the international arena.

4. During his visit, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria also visited the premises of the National Security Guard in Manesar.