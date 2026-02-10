President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, today held high-level talks with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a major milestone in President Herminie’s ongoing State Visit to India.

At the conclusion of wide-ranging and productive discussions, Prime Minister Modi announced a Special Economic Package of USD 175 million to support the development priorities of Seychelles. The package comprises USD 125 million in rupee-denominated Lines of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance, and will focus on priority sectors including public housing, mobility, infrastructure development, capacity building, and maritime security.

The State Visit also yielded the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Seychelles and India across strategic areas such as health, environment, culture, digital technology, capacity building, and trade, further expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi additionally announced a series of significant measures aimed at strengthening Seychelles’ development and security capabilities, including:

Adoption of the India–Seychelles Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL)

Refit of PS Zoroaster for the Seychelles Coast Guard by the Government of India on a gratis basis

Gifting of 10 ambulances to enhance emergency medical services

Provision of 1,000 metric tonnes of grains and lentils under the Special Economic Package

Gifting of 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial–class boats, with spares, to the Seychelles Defence Force

Establishment of a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit with Indian assistance.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the two leaders discussed new avenues to further strengthen Seychelles–India relations, including joint naval exercises, enhanced disaster relief cooperation, and youth-focused initiatives. Prime Minister Modi also proposed promoting cricket, India’s national sport, in Seychelles through training and capacity-building programmes.

President Herminie extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend Seychelles’ 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations as Guest of Honour, an occasion that will also mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Seychelles and India.

The six-day State Visit, taking place shortly after President Herminie’s first 100 days in office, sends a strong signal of the shared resolve of both nations to deepen cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to their peoples.

Congratulating President Herminie on his victory in the October 2025 elections, Prime Minister Modi described him as a “people’s President” and expressed confidence that his leadership would usher in a new and dynamic chapter in Seychelles–India relations.