Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire (www.Nestle.com), in partnership with UNESCO, has reached a new milestone in its ongoing literacy initiative for women traders, known as the “Mamies MAGGI”.

This year, five women between the ages 19 and 60 completed their primary school final exams. This is a remarkable achievement that marks a powerful step forward in a programme designed to bring school education to those who missed out as children. The success of these women highlights the impact of a programme designed not only to teach reading, writing, and math, but to empower women to better manage their businesses, support their families, and take on stronger roles in their communities. It’s an outstanding example of how Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire is creating shared value by responding directly to the needs of women in its value chain. Thanks to the literacy programme, the Mamies MAGGI can keep learning even while at the market through an innovative mobile application on the phones they were offered as a gift.

“We are proud to witness the determination and progress of these women, some of whom have waited decades for the opportunity to complete their basic education”, says Boris Akanza, Category Manager Culinary, Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire.

Since its launch in 2017, the literacy programme has supported over 2,500 women traders in Abidjan. They sell Maggi cubes and other foodstuffs, and many have never been to school. In Côte d’Ivoire, the national illiteracy rate stands at around 51%, with women disproportionately affected: two out of three women are unable to read or write.

The “Mamies MAGGI”, as they’re affectionately known, are more than just market vendors; they are mothers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Many of them have spent decades working in bustling markets, selling seasonings and other goods to support their families. Yet for most, the opportunity to learn to read, write, or do basic math was never within reach. Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire, in partnership with UNESCO, listened to their needs and responded with an initiative built around their realities; one that brings education directly to the heart of the market.

“Before, I felt blind. Now I see. I can take the bus on my own, write my name and phone number, read my clients’ shopping lists, and manage my purchases and sales with confidence,” says Yonkaho Guinssalou, trader at Koumassi Market and President of the Women’s Association. By offering a literacy programme tailored to their schedules and constraints, Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire is creating shared value and empowering women to take control of their businesses and their own lives, improve their livelihoods, and assert themselves more confidently in society. The programme not only builds literacy skills but also instils confidence, independence, and hope. Women who once struggled to calculate prices or read signs now keep records, negotiate with suppliers, and even help their children with homework.

UNESCO has been crucial to the programme’s success, bringing tailored expertise in education. Together, Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire and UNESCO are building a model for sustainable impact that uplifts individuals while strengthening communities.