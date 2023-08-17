Iconic Sydney Opera House to stage community event on Unity Pitch; tournament to take place on Saturday, 19 August from 2pm to 5pm on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Final (https://www.FIFA.com); FIFA Legends to join 40 local footballers for unique football spectacle.

Forty local female footballers will unite with some of the greatest players in the history of the game on the steps of the Sydney Opera House this Saturday, bringing the excitement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™️ to the game’s grassroots in the Beyond Greatness™️ Community Football Tournament.

Millions of girls and boys around the globe have been inspired by the record-breaking tournament in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, so FIFA and Football Australia have invited four local teams to showcase football’s power to bring joy, peace, hope, love, and passion to communities on the popular Unity Pitch at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Two New South Wales State Indigenous Representative U16 teams will play a round-robin competition with teams from Kissing Point FC and Hurlstone Park Wanders FC, who have both achieved Football Australia Club Changer 1 Star Status, demonstrating their commitment to the development of women’s and girls’ football.

The two representative teams competed in the NAIDOC Cup, which was recently established for selected Indigenous footballers aged 13 to 16 to represent Northern New South Wales Football against Indigenous teams from Football New South Wales.

The young footballers will share the pitch with FIFA Legends including Brazil’s Formiga, France’s Laura Georges and England internationals Fara Williams and Kelly Smith.

Formiga is Brazil’s record international appearance maker with over 200 caps, while Georges appeared in seven major tournaments for France. Williams is an icon of English football having played in three FIFA Women’s World Cups. Williams played many of her internationals alongside Smith, who also had a glittering career for her country, and clubs in the UK and USA.

The Beyond Greatness™️ Community Football Tournament will be open to fans as they get set for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™️ third-place match between Sweden and Australia later in the day.

Fans will be able to take a seat on the steps of the Sydney Opera House to view the matches between 2pm and 5pm, before making the short journey to the FIFA Fan Festival™️ at Tumbalong Park ahead of kick-off between Sweden and Australia at 6pm.

FIFA’s Unity Pitch was originally unveiled on the shores of Sydney Harbour during the One-Year-To-Go milestone (https://apo-opa.info/3E2dG6Y) in July 2022. It has since travelled to every Host City in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, engaging tens of thousands of diverse participants.

Beyond Greatness™ Community Football Tournament

When: Saturday, 19 August 2023

Where: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney Opera House, Sydney/Gadigal

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Admission: Free – seating will be on the Monumental Steps

FIFA Legends: Formiga (BRA), Laura Georges (FRA), Fara Williams (ENG), Kelly Smith (ENG)



Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org