The Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that if elected into office as President, he will be more accountable to Ghanaians than his main contender, former President John Mahama, whom he said, will not be accountable to the people because he will not seek re-election.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia explained that having never been president before, he will be more accountable to Ghanaians as President because he will have another opportunity to come before the people and seek re-election, unlike Mahama who will not return because he will be serving just one term in office.

"Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama." Dr. Bawumia said.

"As President, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people after 2024. Mahama has just one term and he will not come back to Ghanaians to seek re-elections so he will not be accountable," Dr. Bawumia added.

On the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia said, Ghana needs a leader with credibility and a proven track record to solve generational problems and corruption, declaring that he has proven to be a problem solver and anti-corruption advocate through policies he has spearheaded as Vice President.

"Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it," he added.

Dr. Bawumia referred to several policy initiatives he has spearheaded, which he said, are addressing generational problems of the country.

The digital national identity system, which he said has addressed the age-long problem of lack of national identity and exclusion; the national property address system, to address the problem of lack of property identity, mobile money interoperability to resolve the issue of financial exclusion and promote a cashless society, digitalisation of public services to promote efficiency and reduce corruption, delivery of essential drugs to remote areas through drones, as well as other policies, including One Ambulance One Constituency, Agenda 111 hospitals.

Dr. Bawumia added that he has demonstrated a stronger commitment to the fight against corruption, as Vice President, than former President Mahama.

He referenced how the digitalisation of many public services is contributing effectively against corruption, which he said, is the way to go, and not just paying lip service to fighting corruption.

"What policies did former President Mahama initiate to fight corruption as President or Vice President? If you ask him, he cannot state one because he was not committed to fighting corruption as Vice President and President."